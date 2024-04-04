Beginning Crochet Classes - Brookings
Apr 4, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Participants will learn the foundation chain, single crochet, double crochet and abbreviations.
The minimum age for this class is 15. Registration is $15. All supplies are included.
|Location:
|South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
|Map:
|977 11th St, Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6226
|Email:
|sdsu.agmuseum@sdstate.edu
All Dates:
Apr 4, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 11, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 18, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
