Beginning Crochet Classes - Brookings

Apr 11, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Participants will learn the foundation chain, single crochet, double crochet and abbreviations.

The minimum age for this class is 15. Registration is $15. All supplies are included.


Location:   South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
Map:   977 11th St, Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-6226
Email:   sdsu.agmuseum@sdstate.edu

All Dates:
Apr 4, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 11, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 18, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

