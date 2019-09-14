Share |

Beginning Group Guitar for Adults - Brookings

Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019

Adults of all ages will learn and practice guitar in a relaxed setting with an approachable instructor in this class. Music is unique because it can be learned many different ways. This class is for beginners who may or may not know how to read music notation. This is also for community members who may or may not find playing guitar a challenge.

This class meets for 6 sessions on Saturdays:

September 14th, 21st, 28th

October 5th, 12th, 19th

Time: 11:00-11:45 am

This class is open to ages 9th grade through adult

Instructor: Kristina Gindo

 

Fee: $87


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

