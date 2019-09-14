Beginning Group Guitar for Adults - Brookings
Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019
Adults of all ages will learn and practice guitar in a relaxed setting with an approachable instructor in this class. Music is unique because it can be learned many different ways. This class is for beginners who may or may not know how to read music notation. This is also for community members who may or may not find playing guitar a challenge.
This class meets for 6 sessions on Saturdays:
September 14th, 21st, 28th
October 5th, 12th, 19th
Time: 11:00-11:45 am
This class is open to ages 9th grade through adult
Instructor: Kristina Gindo
Fee: $87
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019 This class meets for 6 sessions on Saturdays: September 14th, 21st, 28th October 5th, 12th, 19th Time: 11:00-11:45 am
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.