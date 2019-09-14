Beginning Group Guitar for Adults - Brookings

Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019

Adults of all ages will learn and practice guitar in a relaxed setting with an approachable instructor in this class. Music is unique because it can be learned many different ways. This class is for beginners who may or may not know how to read music notation. This is also for community members who may or may not find playing guitar a challenge.



This class meets for 6 sessions on Saturdays:



September 14th, 21st, 28th



October 5th, 12th, 19th



Time: 11:00-11:45 am



This class is open to ages 9th grade through adult



Instructor: Kristina Gindo

Fee: $87