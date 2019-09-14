Beginning Group Guitar for Adults - Brookings

Oct 19, 2019

Music is unique because it can be learned many different ways. In this class, adults of all ages will learn and practice guitar in a relaxed setting with an approachable instructor. This class is for beginners who may or may not know how to read music notation and for community members who may or may not find playing guitar a challenge.



This class is Open to ages 9th grade through adult.



Instructor: Kristina Gindo

Fee: $87