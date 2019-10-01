Beginning Wood Carving - Brookings
Oct 15, 2019
This beginning woodcarving class, open to ages 15 and up, is designed to assist individuals with basic wood carving principles. The class consists of six sessions, each of which will introduce a different phase of woodcarving. Most class time will be spent carving a basic project. Each student will have 5 projects to carve. All supplies provided.
Time: 7-9 pm
Instructor: Jim Booher
Fee: $100
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org
All Dates:
Oct 1, 2019
Oct 8, 2019
Oct 15, 2019
Oct 22, 2019
Oct 29, 2019
Nov 5, 2019
