Benedictine Lecture: The Liturgical Character of Benedictine Spirituality - Yankton

Apr 19, 2024

The Benedictine Peace Center and the Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery invite the public to a lecture by Sister Judith Sutera, OSB on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 7:00 P.M. The presentation titled The Liturgical Character of Benedictine Spirituality invites us to consider the central work of Benedictines; the daily cycle of liturgical prayer, or what St. Benedict calls “The Work of God.” In his rule, the many chapters regarding liturgy hold a pivotal place between the premise of the monastic life and the other daily practices. While many of these chapters may seem technical or irrelevant, they hold many wise teachings about the rhythm of prayer as the rhythm of life that apply to those outside the monastery walls. S. Judith is a member of the Benedictine monastery of Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas. She authored a gender-neutral translation of the Rule of Benedict with Commentary. Judith is a popular writer, speaker, and retreat leader, bringing Benedictine wisdom to oblates, academics, and other religious groups. The public is invited to the Sacred Heart Monastery Chapter Room on April 19 at 7:00 P.M. Thanks to funding by the Benedictine Service Fund, there is no cost to participants, however, you are asked to register by April 17 by emailing BenedictinePeaceCtr@YanktonBenedictines.org, or by calling 605-668-6292. More information can be found at www.YanktonBenedictines.org/lecture.