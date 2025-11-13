Benedictine Lecture with Fr. John Klassen, OSB - Yankton

Nov 13, 2025 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Benedictine Peace Center and the Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery invite the public to a lecture by Father John Klassen, OSB on Thursday, November 13, at 7:00 P.M. The presentation titled Deep Listening: Obedience and Humility in the Rule of Benedict goes to the heart of Benedictine spirituality and invites each of us-lay oblates, professed monastics, or others drawn to Benedict’s wisdom-to ways of cultivating these virtues in everyday life. Listening mindfully to God, people, and situations beckons us to respond to life with an open heart and humble spirit.



Father John Klassen, OSB, served as Abbot of his community of monks at Saint John’s Abbey, Collegeville, MN, for 23 years. Shaped by his experience of Benedictine monastic life, John has given numerous retreats for men and women across the U.S. and engaged with other monastic sponsors to foster the mission of Benedictine higher education. More recently, Fr. John experienced a five-month immersion in the Spanish language, culture, and hospitality of the community of Abadía del Tepeyac in Mexico, and returned to the abbey to work in abbey development and serve in a variety of ministries.



The public is invited to the Sacred Heart Monastery Chapter Room on November 13 at 7:00 P.M. There is no cost to participants; however, you are asked to register by emailing BenedictinePeaceCtr@YanktonBenedictines.org, or by calling 605-668-6292. More information can be found at www.YanktonBenedictines.org/lecture.