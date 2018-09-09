Benedictine Oblate Orientation

Share |

Sep 9, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Sunday, September 2, 2018 | 1-2 p.m.| For: Anyone interested in becoming Benedictine Oblates including Christian men and women of all faiths.

What to expect: To Learn Lectio Divina (holy reading, meditation, prayer & contemplation) and Liturgy of the Hours in the monastic traditions in a group setting.

Cost: Free (except for occasional books for study) Contact: S. Patricia Heirigs by Friday August 31 for planning purposes, 605-668-6000 or email patricia.heirigs@mtmc.edu


Location:   Sacred Heart Monastery
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   (605) 668-6000
Email:   patricia.heirigs@mtmc.edu
Website:   http://www.yanktonbenedictines.org/oblates/become-an-oblate/

All Dates:
