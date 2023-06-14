Benedictine Spirituality Presentation - Yankton

Jun 14, 2023 7:00 pm

The Benedictine Peace Center and the Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery invite the public to a presentation by Abbot Primate Gregory Polan, OSB on June 14, 2023, at 7:00 pm. The presentation titled Benedictine Spirituality: A Leaven for Contemporary Culture asks us to consider the relevance of a 1500-year-old spiritual tradition that can inspire and nurture men and women in 21st-century America and in diverse cultures around the globe. Abbot Gregory, a monk of Conception Abbey in Missouri, now resides in Rome and serves communities of Benedictine women and men worldwide. He will draw upon his extensive experience to reveal how the vibrant Benedictine tradition offers a spirituality to cultivate learning and civility in our post-modern world. The public is invited to the Sacred Heart Monastery Chapter Room on June 14 at 7:00 pm. Thanks to funding by the Benedictine Service Fund, there is no cost to participants, however, you are asked to register by June 9 by emailing BenedictinePeaceCtr@YanktonBenedictines.org, or by calling 605-668-6292. More information can be found at www.YanktonBenedictines.org/lecture .