Share |

Benedictine Wisdom for Today - Yankton

Jan 28, 2023 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

The Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton invites interested persons to learn more about the wisdom of the Benedictine path on Saturday, January 28 from 9:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. in the Chapter Room of the Monastery. Join the sisters in reflecting on ways in which gifts of this monastic tradition can be helpful to men and women, lay and clergy, on the journey of living the Scriptures and seeking God in all life experiences. This introductory session will include discussion and prayer, interspersed between short presentations by S. Penny Bingham, S. Mary Jo Polak, S. Jeanne Ranek, Barbara Rezac, and S. Rosemarie Maly. There is no cost to participants thanks to funding by the Benedictine Service Fund. Register by noon on Friday, January 27 by emailing BenedictinePeaceCtr@YanktonBenedictines.org or by calling 605-668-6000. More information can be found at www.YanktonBenedictines.org/benedictine-path.


Location:   SHM Chapter Room
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-6292
Email:   benedictinepcr@yanktonbenedictines.org
Website:   https://yanktonbenedictines.org/benedictine-path

All Dates:
Jan 28, 2023 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

Learn more about the wisdom of the Benedictine path.

SHM Chapter Room
SHM Chapter Room 57078 1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

January (2023)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable