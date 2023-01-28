Benedictine Wisdom for Today - Yankton

Jan 28, 2023 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

The Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton invites interested persons to learn more about the wisdom of the Benedictine path on Saturday, January 28 from 9:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. in the Chapter Room of the Monastery. Join the sisters in reflecting on ways in which gifts of this monastic tradition can be helpful to men and women, lay and clergy, on the journey of living the Scriptures and seeking God in all life experiences. This introductory session will include discussion and prayer, interspersed between short presentations by S. Penny Bingham, S. Mary Jo Polak, S. Jeanne Ranek, Barbara Rezac, and S. Rosemarie Maly. There is no cost to participants thanks to funding by the Benedictine Service Fund. Register by noon on Friday, January 27 by emailing BenedictinePeaceCtr@YanktonBenedictines.org or by calling 605-668-6000. More information can be found at www.YanktonBenedictines.org/benedictine-path.