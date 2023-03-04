Share |

Benedictine Wisdom for Today - Yankton

Mar 4, 2023 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton invite interested persons to learn more about the wisdom of the Benedictine path on Saturday, March 4 from 9:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. in an online format. Join the sisters in reflecting on ways in which gifts of this monastic tradition can be helpful to men and women, lay and clergy, on the journey of living the Scriptures and seeking God in all life experiences. This introductory session (rescheduled from January) will include discussion and prayer, interspersed between short presentations by S. Penny Bingham, S. Mary Jo Polak, S. Jeanne Ranek, Barbara Rezac, and S. Rosemarie Maly. There is no cost to participants thanks to funding by the Benedictine Service Fund. Register by noon on Friday, March 3 by emailing BenedictinePeaceCtr@YanktonBenedictines.org or by calling 605-668-6000. More information can be found at www.YanktonBenedictines.org/benedictine-path.

 

Fee: $0


Location:   Online
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-6292
Email:   benedictinepctr@yanktonbenedictines.org
Website:   https://yanktonbenedictines.org/retreat-center/benedictine-path/

