Benjamin Reifel Biography Book Presentation by Dr. Sean Flynn - Aberdeen
Oct 16, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dr. Sean Flynn, professor of history and political science at Dakota Wesleyan University, will present his latest book; a biography of Benjamin Reifel, former Aberdeen resident and the first Lakota to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives (1961-1971).
“Without Reservation: Benjamin Reifel and American Indian Acculturation”
6:00pm - Meet & Greet the Author w/Refreshments
6:30pm - Book Presentation & Talk
7:15pm - Q&A w/Book Signing
(Books available for purchase.)
All Dates:
