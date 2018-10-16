Share |

Benjamin Reifel Biography Book Presentation by Dr. Sean Flynn - Aberdeen

Oct 16, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dr. Sean Flynn, professor of history and political science at Dakota Wesleyan University, will present his latest book; a biography of Benjamin Reifel, former Aberdeen resident and the first Lakota to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives (1961-1971).
“Without Reservation: Benjamin Reifel and American Indian Acculturation”
6:00pm - Meet & Greet the Author w/Refreshments
6:30pm - Book Presentation & Talk
7:15pm - Q&A w/Book Signing
(Books available for purchase.)


Location:   Dacotah Prairie Museum
Map:   21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-7117
Email:   patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/2253800408240434/?ref_page_id=200840244492&acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A5%2C%22action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22main_list%22%2C%22extra_data%22%3A%22%5C%22[]%5C%22%22%7D]%2C%22has_source%22%3Atrue%7D

All Dates:
Oct 16, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

A Book Presentation & Signing for: “Without Reservation: Benjamin Reifel and American Indian Acculturation” by Dr. Sean Flynn.

Dacotah Prairie Museum
Dacotah Prairie Museum 57401 21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS