Benson's Flea Market - Sioux Falls

Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019

As the longest-running flea market in South Dakota, (this season is our 50th anniversary!) Benson's Flea Market is a nostalgic experience sure to bring back memories and provide hours of shopping entertainment. Benson's Flea Market features between 90-140 exhibitors monthly and fills the entire 30,000 sq. foot of the north room of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds' Expo Building. The show consists of antiques and collectibles, upcycled vintage furniture and home decor, direct sales, artists, artisans & crafters and hundreds of thousands of miscellaneous finds!

Admission is $2 for Adults, FREE for children 12 & under.

Interested in being a vendor? Email kari@blackincevents.com or call 605-332-6000!