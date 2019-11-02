Share |

Benson's Flea Market - Sioux Falls

Dec 7, 2019 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

As the longest-running flea market in South Dakota, Benson's Flea Market is a nostalgic experience sure to bring back memories and provide hours of shopping entertainment. Benson's Flea Market features between 90-140 exhibitors selling antiques and collectibles, upcycled vintage furniture and home decor, direct sales, artists, artisans & crafters and hundreds of thousands of miscellaneous finds!

Find us from September to April on the first whole Saturday and Sunday of each month.

Admission is $2 for adults, FREE for children 12 & under. Interested in being a vendor? Email kari@blackincevents.com or call 605-332-6000!

 


Location:   W.H Lyons Fairground Expo Building
Map:   100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Phone:   605-332-6000
Email:   info@blackincevents.com

All Dates:
Nov 2, 2019 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 3, 2019 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Dec 7, 2019 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 8, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jan 4, 2020 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jan 5, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Feb 1, 2020 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 2, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Mar 7, 2020 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 8, 2020 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Apr 4, 2020 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Apr 5, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

