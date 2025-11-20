Best for Last 2025 - Pierre

Nov 20, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Join the generations of children, and adults, who have grown up with greater access to hands-on learning and fun! Call (605) 224-8295 or stop by to get your ticket to our biggest celebration of hands-on science education. Every dollar raised supports staff and activities in the SDDC Exhibit Hall, a science playground for ALL to enjoy. You get to enjoy delicious local vittles and chances to win fabulous prizes, including a 1 in 252 chance at $10,000. Fabulous odds! Grow Here, Play Here.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=184779

