Best for Last 2025 - Pierre
Nov 20, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Join the generations of children, and adults, who have grown up with greater access to hands-on learning and fun! Call (605) 224-8295 or stop by to get your ticket to our biggest celebration of hands-on science education. Every dollar raised supports staff and activities in the SDDC Exhibit Hall, a science playground for ALL to enjoy. You get to enjoy delicious local vittles and chances to win fabulous prizes, including a 1 in 252 chance at $10,000. Fabulous odds! Grow Here, Play Here.
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=184779
All Dates:
