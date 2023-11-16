Best for Last - Pierre

Nov 16, 2023 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

A Night of Fun, Friends, and Science!

Tickets are now available for the 2023 South Dakota Discovery Center Best For Last Raffle and Party!

Buy a ticket and enter into the reverse raffle for a one in 252 chances to win $10,000!



EVENT DETAILS:

Thursday, November 16, 2023

5:30pm-8:00pm

South Dakota Discovery Center, 805 Sioux Ave., Pierre, SD 57501



Be sure to sample the delicious food and beverages supplied by local vendors!



What is a REVERSE RAFFLE?



The raffle begins with 250 tickets in the drawing, and the last one drawn wins the grand prize. When nine tickets remain in the drawing, we take a previously drawn ticket at random from the Loser’s Boost to go back in the main drawing (the name drawn gets one more chance at $10,000!). Once eight tickets remain in the drawing, two bonus tickets are auctioned off to get back into the race! When only five tickets remain, those still in the drawing get to negotiate! Will they split the $10,000 or will the next ticket be eliminated? ALL remaining ticket holders must agree to split, or the drawing continues. Negotiation proceed until the final ticket holders agree to split the grand prize or only one ticket holder remains. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win, BUT the final five must be available to negotiate in-person or via phone.





TICKET OPTIONS:

$125, Raffle Ticket



Includes food, beverages, and a chance at fabulous raffle prizes and the grand-prize of $10,000. Please indicate whether you will be attending the event in-person at the time of purchase. If you are unable to attending in person, live streaming is available. Would you like to set up a live stream party? Contact info@sd-discovery.org.



$25, Loser's Boost



Be a "lucky loser," when only nine ticket remain in the drawing, this is your chance to get back into running for the $10,000 grand prize. Can only be purchased by a Raffle Ticket holder.



$75, Friend Pass



Bring your friends to the biggest celebration of the year! This pass gets them FREE food, beverages, and a fun time at the SDDC Exhibit Hall. Can only be purchased by a Raffle Ticket holder, does not include a chance at the fabulous raffle prizes or $10,000 grand prize. Ticket purchase is encouraged but not required to get in and anyone without a ticket is still welcome to attend the event.



$20, Childcare (per child, ages 3-12)



Take advantage of our childcare service during Best for Last! From 5:15pm-8:00pm care for children ages 3-12 is available in the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Community Room for $20 per child. Can only be purchased by a Raffle Ticket holder.



SPONSOR OPTIONS:

$500, Table Sponsor



Limited to 15 table spots. Includes a table display at the 2023 Best for Last event, 1 social media post to nearly 5,000 followers, 1 ad promotion to over 3,000 monthly Happenings eNewsletter subscribers, and inclusion in an event press release.





$2,000, Event Sponsor



Limited to 5 sponsor spots. Includes event branding, 4 social media posts to nearly 5,000 followers, 1 native ad story in the SDDC Happenings eNewsletter, with cross promotion on social media, 3 ad promotions to over 3,000 monthly Happenings eNewsletter subscribers, inclusion in all event press releases, shout-out during event promotion with local media, a "last year's event sponsors" thank you ahead of our 2024 Best for Last.





Raffle Prize or Vendor



Limited, please inquire. Includes a table display at Best for Last, 2 social media posts to nearly 5,000 followers, 1 ad promotion to over 3,000 monthly Happenings eNewsletter subscribers, inclusion in applicable event press releases.