Best of Broadway with Andrea Ross - Spearfish

Nov 12, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Andrew Lloyd Webber protégé Andrea Ross is an internationally recognized vocalist, Broadway performer and recording artist. Heralded by Lloyd Webber as a generational talent, her voice will transport you to a time when legendary leading ladies graced the stage, singing the timeless melodies of Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein and more. Expect to be inspired, filled with nostalgia, and uplifted by tuneful music from this most golden era of song, delivered by a voice born to sing among the stars.



Learn more about the artist at andreaross.com



A variety of seating options are available for this event:



Balcony seating: $25 for advance reservations; $30 day of show.



Cabaret-style seating: Table seating on the main floor with treats and access to premium wine by the bottle. $40 per seat for advance reservations; $45 day of show



Historic Box seating: We’ve opened the historic opera boxes that flank the stage! These premium seats are extremely limited. Each box includes one complimentary bottle of wine and plate of hors d’ouvres. $75 per seat, advance reservations only.



A cash bar will also be available throughout the event.



For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com





Fee: $Cabaret Seating: $25 | $40 | $75