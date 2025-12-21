Bethlehem in Brule County - Pukwana

Dec 21, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Bethlehem is coming to Brule County! Come to the Ag Building in Pukwana Sunday, December 21st, at 5 PM for the 4th annual live nativity pageant entitled “Bethlehem in Brule County”. This community indoor event is a cooperative venture of numerous churches with the help of the Brule County 4-H. Following the pageant there will be a homemade soup supper. A free will offering will be taken with all proceeds split between Chamberlain School’s Helping Ends Meet program and Kimball School’s Weekend Backpack Snack program. Those interested in being in the community choir should call Nancy DeBoer at 605-730-3210. Come and join in the true meaning of Christmas. For more information contact Jeff Tveit 605-730-0553.

Fee: $Free Will