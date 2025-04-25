Beyond the Books Gala & Literary Festival - Sioux Falls
Apr 25, 2025 - Apr 26, 2025
A time to celebrate the stories that inspire us, the authors that craft them, and the experiences that bring them to life. Because, it's not just about the books, it's about the experiences.
Our Gala features:
-a meet and greet with authors, Paul Horsted, Becky Blue, Patty Wetterling, and Billy Mills.
-Mocktails
-White Spruce string quartet
-A formal sit-down dinner by Minervas
-Honor for the Elemen Family Foundation
-Video from Billy Mills & a tease for his full talk on Saturday
Literary Event:
-Inspiring presentations by renowned authors
-Book signings
-A vibrant book-themed vendor fair
-Light breakfast and lunch by Minervas
Fee: $100 for Gala & Literary Festival; $50 for Festival only
|Location:
|Our Saviior's Community Library
|Map:
|909 W. Summit, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Phone:
|605-336-2942
|Email:
|kschreck@oslchurch.com
|Website:
|https://app.betterunite.com/oursaviorslutheran-beyondthebooks
All Dates:
Apr 25, 2025 - Apr 26, 2025 Gala on the 25th 6pm-8pm Festival on the 26th 8:45am - 2:30pm
An event created to promote diversity and inclusiveness in our community through literary experiences.
