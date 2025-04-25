Beyond the Books Gala & Literary Festival - Sioux Falls

Apr 25, 2025 - Apr 26, 2025

A time to celebrate the stories that inspire us, the authors that craft them, and the experiences that bring them to life. Because, it's not just about the books, it's about the experiences.



Our Gala features:

-a meet and greet with authors, Paul Horsted, Becky Blue, Patty Wetterling, and Billy Mills.

-Mocktails

-White Spruce string quartet

-A formal sit-down dinner by Minervas

-Honor for the Elemen Family Foundation

-Video from Billy Mills & a tease for his full talk on Saturday



Literary Event:

-Inspiring presentations by renowned authors

-Book signings

-A vibrant book-themed vendor fair

-Light breakfast and lunch by Minervas

Fee: $100 for Gala & Literary Festival; $50 for Festival only