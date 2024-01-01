Beyond the Snapshot Training - Sioux Falls
May 2, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Milkweed naturally hybridizes in South Dakota. Learn how to contribute to research on this milkweed hybridization by adding observations of milkweed in South Dakota to iNaturalist.
This session will equip you with the knowledge and abilities to take the photos that will help researchers determine if your milkweed is Common, Showy or a hybrid.
Please have an iNaturalist account already set up.
|Location:
|Outdoor Campus East Sioux Falls SD
|Map:
|4500 Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=220158
All Dates:
May 2, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
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