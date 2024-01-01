Beyond the Snapshot Training - Sioux Falls

May 2, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Milkweed naturally hybridizes in South Dakota. Learn how to contribute to research on this milkweed hybridization by adding observations of milkweed in South Dakota to iNaturalist.
This session will equip you with the knowledge and abilities to take the photos that will help researchers determine if your milkweed is Common, Showy or a hybrid.
Please have an iNaturalist account already set up.


Location:   Outdoor Campus East Sioux Falls SD
Map:   4500 Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=220158

All Dates:
May 2, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Milkweed naturally hybridizes in South Dakota. Learn how to contribute to research on this milkweed hybridization by adding observations of milkweed in South Dakota to iNaturalist. This session will equip you with the knowledge and abilities to take the photos that will help researchers determine if your milkweed is Common, Showy or a hybrid.Please have an iNaturalist account already set up.
Outdoor Campus East Sioux Falls SD
Outdoor Campus East Sioux Falls SD 57106 4500 Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Search All Events By Day

May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable