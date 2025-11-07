Beyond Watercolor with Julie Dent - Sioux Falls

Nov 7, 2025

Please join us as we celebrate the artwork of our guest artist Julie Dent Friday, November 7th from 6-8pm. Work will be on display Nov. 4-29, 2025.


Location:   Eastbank Gallery
Map:   401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Website:   http://www.eastbankgallery.com

