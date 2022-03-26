BHSU Cowboys and Candlelight Banquet
Mar 26, 2022 5:00 pm
The Black Hills State University rodeo team will hold its annual Cowboys and Candlelight Dinner, an evening to thank supporters, to raise funds for scholarships and team expenses, and to induct the newest members of the Rodeo Hall of Fame.
|Location:
|Holiday Inn Convention Center
|Map:
|305 N 27th St, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-6852
|Website:
|https://bhsuathletics.com/
All Dates:
Mar 26, 2022 5:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.