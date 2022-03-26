Share |

BHSU Cowboys and Candlelight Banquet

Mar 26, 2022 5:00 pm

The Black Hills State University rodeo team will hold its annual Cowboys and Candlelight Dinner, an evening to thank supporters, to raise funds for scholarships and team expenses, and to induct the newest members of the Rodeo Hall of Fame.


Location:   Holiday Inn Convention Center
Map:   305 N 27th St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-6852
Website:   https://bhsuathletics.com/

All Dates:
Mar 26, 2022 5:00 pm

The Black Hills State University rodeo team will hold its annual Cowboys and Candlelight Dinner, an evening to thank supporters, to raise funds for scholarships and team expenses, and to induct the newest members of the Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Holiday Inn Convention Center
Holiday Inn Convention Center 57783 305 N 27th St, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

March (2022)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable