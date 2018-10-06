Share |

Bierbörse - Rapid City

Oct 6, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Fill your stein with seasonal craft beer samples, watch homebrew demonstrations, dance to polka music and participate in a suspenseful beer stock exchange. The event is free and open to all ages. IDs are required to consume alcohol. 


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

Great times are brewing at Main Street Square’s Bierbörse.

