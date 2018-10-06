Bierbörse - Rapid City
Oct 6, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Fill your stein with seasonal craft beer samples, watch homebrew demonstrations, dance to polka music and participate in a suspenseful beer stock exchange. The event is free and open to all ages. IDs are required to consume alcohol.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
