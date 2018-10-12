Big Band and Masque Dance - Sioux Falls
Oct 12, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
El Raid Dance Club hosts the Apostle's for danceable big band music. Rumba dance lesson starting at 6:45pm, free with admission.
|Location:
|El Raid Shrine
|Map:
|510 South Phillips Avenue
|Website:
|http://www.elriad.com
All Dates:
Oct 12, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.