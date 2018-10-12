Share |

Big Band and Masque Dance - Sioux Falls

Oct 12, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

El Raid Dance Club hosts the Apostle's for danceable big band music. Rumba dance lesson starting at 6:45pm, free with admission. 


Location:   El Raid Shrine
Map:   510 South Phillips Avenue
Website:   http://www.elriad.com

All Dates:
Oct 12, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

El Raid Dance Club hosts the Apostle's for danceable big band music. Rumba dance lesson starting at 6:45pm, free with admission. 
El Raid Shrine
El Raid Shrine 510 South Phillips Avenue

Search All Events By Day

October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS