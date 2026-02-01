Big Band Concert and Chocolate Tasting - Sturgis

Feb 8, 2026 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Get your calendar out and save the afternoon of Sunday, February 8th, for the Big Band Concert along with our annual Chocolate Tasting event. The Band, under the direction of David Martinson, is presenting another wonderful big band concert that afternoon. In addition, during intermission you can enjoy the yummy taste of homemade chocolate delights made by local chefs. Make sure to mark it down now so you don’t forget!



The concert will be held at 2:00pm in the Sturgis Community Center Theater.

Admission price for this afternoon of music and chocolate is $20.

Bring someone you love - or give YOURSELF a little love - and join us for this afternoon of music and sweets.



Did you know? ..... A big band is a type of musical ensemble associated with playing jazz music during the early ‘30s until the late ‘40s. Big Bands evolved with the times and continue to this day. A big band typically consists of approximately 12 to 25 musicians and contains saxophones, trumpets, trombones, and a rhythm section.



Beginning in the mid ‘20s, big bands came to dominate popular music. At that time they usually played a form of jazz that involved very little improvisation. Orchestras tended to stick to the melody as it was written and vocals would be sung in tune with the melody. Swing music began appearing in the early ‘30s and flourished around 1936, when big bands rose to prominence playing Swing music and held a major role in defining swing as a distinctive style.



There was a considerable range of styles among the bands. Many reflected the individuality of the bandleader, the lead arranger, and the personnel. The popularity of many of the major bands was amplified by star vocalists. Big Bands played a major role in lifting morale during World War II. Many band members served in the military and toured with USO troupes at the front.





And - after the Big Band Concert - Pancakes!!

The Ft. Meade Museum will be holding their annual fund-raising Pancake Supper this same evening (Sunday, February 8th) after the Big Band Concert. You can make a whole day of it! Come have your dessert first - and then head over to the Sturgis Senior Citizens Center for some warm fluffy pancakes on a cold February evening.



The Senior Center is located at 919 Harley-Davidson Way - just a couple of blocks east and across the street from the Community Center. They’ll start serving pancakes at 4:30pm. There will be pancakes and all the fixings. Donations for the meal are happily accepted and monies raised will go to support the Ft. Meade Museum.

