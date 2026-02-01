"Big Irish" Jay Hollingsworth - Rapid City

Feb 20, 2026 - Feb 21, 2026

Get ready, Rapid City—Big Irish Jay Hollingsworth is taking over West River Comedy Club!

Standing 6’8″ and armed with a “charmingly brutal” style, Jay has racked up over 100 million views online with his no-nonsense punchlines. He’s been seen on Amazon’s Laugh After DarkAll Def, and a stack of top podcasts like Doug Loves MoviesFitzdog Radio, and You Know What Dude.

Jay’s comedy has earned him big wins like Best of Boston and Comedy Madness Champion, plus praise from legends like Richard Lewis (“He’s sensational”), D.L. Hughley (“Funny, original & edgy”), and Louie Anderson (“Great joke writer”).

Whether you’ve seen his viral clips or you’re brand new to the Big Irish experience, this is your chance to catch a comic’s comic live, up close, and unleashed in the Black Hills.

MUST BE 21+
NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES, PLEASE CHECK ORDER BEFORE CONFIRMING


Location:   West River Comedy Club
Map:   632 1/2 St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701

All Dates:
West River Comedy Club
