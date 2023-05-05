Big Stone Open Border Wars
May 5, 2023 - May 6, 2023
Glacial Lakes Bass presents the 5th Annual Big Stone Lake Border Wars fishing tournament!
$200 per team entry, 40 team limit
|Location:
|Hartford Beach State Park
|Map:
|13672 Hartford Beach Rd, Corona, SD 57227
|Phone:
|(605) 695-9988
|Email:
|harryladner@icloud.com
