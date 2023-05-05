Share |

Big Stone Open Border Wars

May 5, 2023 - May 6, 2023

Glacial Lakes Bass presents the 5th Annual Big Stone Lake Border Wars fishing tournament!

$200 per team entry, 40 team limit


Location:   Hartford Beach State Park
Map:   13672 Hartford Beach Rd, Corona, SD 57227
Phone:   (605) 695-9988
Email:   harryladner@icloud.com

