Bike to Work Week - Spearfish

May 14, 2023 - May 19, 2023

Sunday May 14th 1:00-3:00 pm - Open Shop Hours at the Spearfish Bicycle Collective. Come get your bicycle ready for Bike to Work Week. Located at 611 Dahl Street (in the garage around back).



Monday May 15th 5:30 pm - Group road ride to Bridal Veil Falls. Meets at Two Wheeler Dealer (305 N Main Street). This is a no drop ride.



Monday May 15th 6:00 pm - Bike themed Bingo at Spearfish Brewing, 741 N Main St #130. Extra prizes for people who ride to bingo night.



Tuesday May 16th 5:30-7:30 pm - Open Shop Hours at the Spearfish Bicycle Collective. Located at 611 Dahl Street (in the garage around back).



Wednesday May 17th 5:30 pm - Group Gravel Ride from Rushmore Bikes (3105 W Fairgrounds Loop). This is a no drop ride.



Thursday May 18th 5:30 pm - Scavenger Hunt Alley Cat ride. Follow clues and navigate the town on your bicycle to find all the destinations. Be quick or be slow prizes will be awarded either way! Begins at the Spearfish Bicycle Collective (611 Dahl Rd) and ends at Killian’s (539 W Jackson Blvd).



Friday May 19th 12:00 pm - Free Lunch for bike commuters at Two Wheeler Dealer (305 N Main Street). Bike over to get some grub.



Friday May 19th 5:30 pm - Safety Pizza Fundraiser Party at the Spearfish Bicycle Collective (611 Dahl Rd). Make a reflective safety pizza to bling out your bike and eat pizza from Dough Traders. This fundraiser will help us continue getting refurbished bikes to people who need them and empowering people to work on their own bikes by providing tools, space, and education. Registration in advance is recommended. Visit BikeSpearfish.org to reserve a spot.