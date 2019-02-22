Share |

Bill W. and Dr. Bob (play) - Pierre

Feb 28, 2019 - Mar 2, 2019

Pierre Players Community Theatre performance.


Location:   Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Website:   http://www.pierreplayers.com

All Dates:
Feb 22, 2019 - Feb 24, 2019
Feb 28, 2019 - Mar 2, 2019

Dramatic play.

