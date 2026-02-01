Billy Wayne Davis - Rapid City

Feb 13, 2026 - Feb 14, 2026

Billy Wayne Davis has appeared on Conan, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, lent his voice and producing chops to Squidbillies, hosted a travel doc for CMT, opened for Sturgill Simpson, and even made a cameo in Borat 2.

He’s released two critically acclaimed stand-up albums, and his comedy has made him a sought-after guest on podcasts like Behind the Bastards, Daily Zeitgeist, Trillbillies, and WTF with Marc Maron. Most recently, Billy Wayne dropped his first special Testify on Hulu, earning rave reviews and solidifying his reputation as one of the sharpest and most original voices in comedy today.

MUST BE 21+

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES, PLEASE CHECK ORDER BEFORE CONFIRMING