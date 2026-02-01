Billy Wayne Davis - Rapid City
Feb 13, 2026 - Feb 14, 2026
Billy Wayne Davis has appeared on Conan, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, lent his voice and producing chops to Squidbillies, hosted a travel doc for CMT, opened for Sturgill Simpson, and even made a cameo in Borat 2.
He’s released two critically acclaimed stand-up albums, and his comedy has made him a sought-after guest on podcasts like Behind the Bastards, Daily Zeitgeist, Trillbillies, and WTF with Marc Maron. Most recently, Billy Wayne dropped his first special Testify on Hulu, earning rave reviews and solidifying his reputation as one of the sharpest and most original voices in comedy today.
MUST BE 21+
NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES, PLEASE CHECK ORDER BEFORE CONFIRMING
|Location:
|West River Comedy Club
|Map:
|632 1/2 St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
All Dates:
Feb 13, 2026 - Feb 14, 2026
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.