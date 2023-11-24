Share |

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Weekend Adventure at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen

Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 27, 2023

🎉 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Alert! 🛒 Get ready to IGNITE the FUN this November 24-27 with Allevity Entertainment's unbeatable deal! 🔥
🌟 BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY SPECIAL 🌟
🎮 3 HOURS of UNLIMITED Attractions +
💳 A $17 Game Card for ONLY $20!

This is not your average deal, folks – it's an ADVENTURE! Enjoy endless excitement with unlimited attractions and level up your game with a $17 Game Card. All for the incredibly low price of just $20. 💸

 

Fee: $20


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   6052257733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   http://allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Take a break from shopping and go on an Adventure with a sweet deal!

Allevity Entertainment
