Black Friday and Cyber Monday Weekend Adventure at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen
Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 27, 2023
🎉 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Alert! 🛒 Get ready to IGNITE the FUN this November 24-27 with Allevity Entertainment's unbeatable deal! 🔥
🌟 BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY SPECIAL 🌟
🎮 3 HOURS of UNLIMITED Attractions +
💳 A $17 Game Card for ONLY $20!
This is not your average deal, folks – it's an ADVENTURE! Enjoy endless excitement with unlimited attractions and level up your game with a $17 Game Card. All for the incredibly low price of just $20. 💸
Fee: $20
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|6052257733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|http://allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Take a break from shopping and go on an Adventure with a sweet deal!
