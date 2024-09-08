Share |

Black Hills Beer Run - Spearfish

Sep 8, 2024 11:00 am

Join us for the Annual Black Hills Beer Run! It’s a fun day of running and walking, beer tasting, brat eating and costume wearing!

Proceeds benefit the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives.


Location:   D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives
Map:   423 Hatchery Cir, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   (605) 642-7730 ext 221
Email:   bhbeerrun@gmail.com
Website:   https://dcboothfishhatchery.org/

