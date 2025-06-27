Black Hills Bluegrass & BBQ Festival

Jun 27, 2025

For camping info and reservations, call 605.787.4884 or visit website elkcreekresort.net.

 

Fee: $See below


Location:   Elk Creek Resort
Map:   8220 ElkCreek Road. I-90 exit 46 near Piedmont,SD., Piedmont, SD 57702
Phone:   605.434.1559
Email:   Blackhillsbluegrass@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.blackhillsbluegrass.org

All Dates:
Jun 27, 2025 June 27 - 29

Single show- $20 advance. $25 Gate Saturday all day. $40 advance. $45 Gate Weekend $55 advance $60 Gate

8220 ElkCreek Road. I-90 exit 46 near Piedmont,SD., Piedmont, SD 57702

