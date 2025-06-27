Black Hills Bluegrass & BBQ Festival
Jun 27, 2025
For camping info and reservations, call 605.787.4884 or visit website elkcreekresort.net.
Fee: $See below
|Location:
|Elk Creek Resort
|Map:
|8220 ElkCreek Road. I-90 exit 46 near Piedmont,SD., Piedmont, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605.434.1559
|Email:
|Blackhillsbluegrass@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.blackhillsbluegrass.org
All Dates:
Jun 27, 2025 June 27 - 29
Single show- $20 advance. $25 Gate Saturday all day. $40 advance. $45 Gate Weekend $55 advance $60 Gate
