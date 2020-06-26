Share |

Black Hills Bluegrass Festival - Sturgis

Jun 26, 2020 - Jun 28, 2020

Concerts, jam sessions, workshops, kids’ activities, concessions and Sunday gospel music show.


Location:   Rush No More RV Resort & Campground
Map:   21137 Brimstone Pl, Sturgis, SD 57785
Phone:   605-348-1198
Website:   http://blackhillsbluegrass.com/

All Dates:
Jun 26, 2020 - Jun 28, 2020

40th Anniversary of family-oriented festival of bluegrass and acoustic music.

Rush No More RV Resort & Campground
Rush No More RV Resort & Campground 21137 21137 Brimstone Pl, Sturgis, SD 57785

