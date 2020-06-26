Black Hills Bluegrass Festival - Sturgis
Jun 26, 2020 - Jun 28, 2020
Concerts, jam sessions, workshops, kids’ activities, concessions and Sunday gospel music show.
|Location:
|Rush No More RV Resort & Campground
|Map:
|21137 Brimstone Pl, Sturgis, SD 57785
|Phone:
|605-348-1198
|Website:
|http://blackhillsbluegrass.com/
All Dates:
40th Anniversary of family-oriented festival of bluegrass and acoustic music.
