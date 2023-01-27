Black Hills Community Theatre- "She Kills Monsters"
Feb 3, 2023 - Feb 5, 2023
"She Kills Monsters" An Adventure in the Studio Theater
|Location:
|Studio Theater, Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 394-1786
|Website:
|https://www.bhct.org/she-kills-monsters.html
All Dates:
Jan 27, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Feb 3, 2023 - Feb 5, 2023
Feb 10, 2023 - Feb 12, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.