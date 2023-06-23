Share |

Black Hills Con- Rockstars

Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023

Head to Rapid City for Black Hills Con, a convention for pop culture, anime and sci-fi fans of all ages. 

Events this year include games, vendors, karoke, live music, anime industry guests, a costume contest, and more!


Location:   The Monument - Barnett Fieldhouse
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 394-4115
Website:   https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/bhcon2023

All Dates:
Head to Rapid City for Black Hills Con, a convention for pop culture, anime and sci-fi fans of all ages.  Events this year include games, vendors, karoke, live music, anime industry guests, a costume contest, and more!
