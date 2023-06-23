Black Hills Con- Rockstars
Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023
Head to Rapid City for Black Hills Con, a convention for pop culture, anime and sci-fi fans of all ages.
Events this year include games, vendors, karoke, live music, anime industry guests, a costume contest, and more!
|Location:
|The Monument - Barnett Fieldhouse
|Map:
|444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 394-4115
|Website:
|https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/bhcon2023
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.