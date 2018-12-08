Share |

Black Hills Cowboy Christmas - Lead

Dec 8, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The popular Ninth Annual Black Hills Cowboy Christmas concerts and a dance return to the Historic Homestake Opera House in December with more than a dozen celebrated regional performers, an added performance and reserved seating.


This year’s Cowboy Christmas concerts are set for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, as well as a new matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, added by popular demand due to previous year’s sell-outs that caused organizers to turn people away. All concerts are conducted at the Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St., in Lead, and a down-home cowboy music dance will follow Saturday evening’s performance.


For the first time, tickets to this year’s Cowboy Christmas are reserved seating only. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Homestake Opera House office. For more information, visit homestakeoperahouse.org, email hhohoffice@gmail.com, or call 584-2067, or click this link https://www.eventbrite.com/d/sd--lead/black-hills-cowboy-christmas/?q=black%20hills%20cowboy%20christmas&mode=search&lc=1

Fee: $35-$50


Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313, Lead, South Dakota 57754
Phone:   605-584-2067
Email:   hhohoffice@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org

All Dates:
Dec 8, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Dec 9, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Historic Homestake Opera House
Historic Homestake Opera House 57754 313, Lead, South Dakota 57754

