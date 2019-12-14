Black Hills Cowboy Christmas - Lead
Dec 14, 2019
More than a dozen celebrated regional performers take the stage for the 10th annual Black Hills Cowboy Christmas concerts and a dance.
This year’s Cowboy Christmas are reserved seating only. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Homestake Opera House office. For more information, visit homestakeoperahouse.org, email hhohoffice@gmail.com, call 584-2067, or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/d/united-states--south-dakota/black-hills-cowboy-christmas/
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 West Main Street, PO Box 412, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|hhohoffice@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org
All Dates:
Dec 14, 2019 2 pm & 7:30 pm. A cowboy dance follows the 7:30 performance.
Dec 15, 2019 2 pm
More than a dozen celebrated regional performers take the stage.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.