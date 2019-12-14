Share |

Black Hills Cowboy Christmas - Lead

Dec 14, 2019

More than a dozen celebrated regional performers take the stage for the 10th annual Black Hills Cowboy Christmas concerts and a dance.

This year’s Cowboy Christmas are reserved seating only. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Homestake Opera House office. For more information, visit homestakeoperahouse.org, email hhohoffice@gmail.com, call 584-2067, or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/d/united-states--south-dakota/black-hills-cowboy-christmas/

 


Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 West Main Street, PO Box 412, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2067
Email:   hhohoffice@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org

All Dates:
Dec 14, 2019 2 pm & 7:30 pm. A cowboy dance follows the 7:30 performance.
Dec 15, 2019 2 pm

