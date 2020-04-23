Black Hills Dance Festival - Rapid City
Apr 23, 2020 - Apr 25, 2020
Workshops, performances and social dancing.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-355-0013
|Website:
|http://www.blackhillsdancefestival.com
All Dates:
Apr 23, 2020 - Apr 25, 2020
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.