Black Hills Film Festival

Feb 18, 2022 - Feb 28, 2022

The annual Black Hills Film Festival will be held in Rapid City, Hot Springs, Hill City and Spearfish. In addition to screening great Independent Films, the Festival also features seminars and workshops with Industry Experts and great parties with Celebrity guests. 


Phone:   605.574.9454
Email:   Chris@blackhillsfilmfestival.org
Website:   https://www.blackhillsfilmfestival.org/

Feb 18, 2022 - Feb 28, 2022

