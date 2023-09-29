Black Hills Film Festival - Hot Springs
Sep 29, 2023 - Oct 1, 2023
The Black Hills Film Festival (BHFF) is an annual event created to build awareness of independent films and film as an art form; create opportunities for South Dakota communities and Black Hills visitors to experience high-quality films; and provide networking and social interactions with filmmakers and special guests. BHFF has gained a reputation for its well-organized and professionally executed programming, and its friendly, networking-rich environment that are attended by filmmakers and the public.
Fee: $5.00 - 25.00
|Location:
|Historic Hot Springs Theatre
|Map:
|241 North River Street, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-574-9454
|Email:
|info@blackhillsfilmfestival.org
|Website:
|http://www.blackhillsfilmfestival.org
All Dates:
