Black Hills Film Festival - Hybrid Event
Sep 19, 2023 - Oct 3, 2023
The influential film festival in the Black Hills region returns this coming September with new films, merchandise, filmmaker insights, special guests, networking, and more.
We are so excited to promote the art of film making with the Black Hills region. We are proud to have films coming to Hot Springs, SD and Hill City, SD!
|Phone:
|605.574.9454
|Email:
|Chris@blackhillsfilmfestival.org
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillsfilmfestival.org/
