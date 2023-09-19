Share |

Black Hills Film Festival - Hybrid Event

Sep 19, 2023 - Oct 3, 2023

The influential film festival in the Black Hills region returns this coming September with new films, merchandise, filmmaker insights, special guests, networking, and more.

We are so excited to promote the art of film making with the Black Hills region. We are proud to have films coming to Hot Springs, SD and Hill City, SD!


Phone:   605.574.9454
Email:   Chris@blackhillsfilmfestival.org
Website:   https://www.blackhillsfilmfestival.org/

