Black Hills Film Festival - Rapid City

Oct 3, 2025 - Oct 5, 2025

The Black Hills Film Festival (BHFF) is an annual event created to build awareness of independent films and film as an art form; create opportunities for South Dakota communities and Black Hills visitors to experience high-quality films; and provide networking and social interactions with filmmakers and special guests. BHFF has gained a reputation for its well-organized and professionally executed programming, and its friendly, networking-rich environment that are attended by filmmakers and the public.

 

Fee: $5.00 - 25.00


Location:   The Journey Museum
Map:   222 New York St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-574-9454
Email:   info@blackhillsfilmfestival.org
Website:   http://www.blackhillsfilmfestival.org

All Dates:
Oct 3, 2025 - Oct 5, 2025

