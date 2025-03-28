Black Hills Home Show - Rapid City

Mar 28, 2025 - Mar 30, 2025

This annual regional trade show focuses on the home building industry and is the largest Home Show in the United States for a community of Rapid City’s size. Created and sponsored by the Black Hills Home Builders Association in 1973, the event offers vital information and is an excellent opportunity for businesses to display products and services.


Location:   The Monument
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-348-7850

All Dates:
Mar 28, 2025 - Mar 30, 2025

This annual regional trade show focuses on the home building industry and is the largest Home Show in the United States for a community of Rapid City’s size. Created and sponsored by the Black Hills Home Builders Association in 1973, the event offers vital information and is an excellent opportunity for businesses to display products and services.
The Monument
The Monument 57701 444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

March (2025)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable