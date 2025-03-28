Black Hills Home Show - Rapid City
Mar 28, 2025 - Mar 30, 2025
This annual regional trade show focuses on the home building industry and is the largest Home Show in the United States for a community of Rapid City’s size. Created and sponsored by the Black Hills Home Builders Association in 1973, the event offers vital information and is an excellent opportunity for businesses to display products and services.
|Location:
|The Monument
|Map:
|444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-348-7850
All Dates:
