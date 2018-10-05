Share |

Black Hills Horse Expo - Rapid City

Oct 5, 2018 - Oct 7, 2018

The Black Hills Horse Expo is a must-attend event for any horse enthusiast. In one glorious weekend, you can catch up on the latest equine training and information, shop the region's premier vendors and connect with your horse friends. Ranch Rodeo, 30+ clinics, trick riders, Wild Pony Races, chariots & gladiators, Colt Starting Challenge USA, and so much more!The 2018 BHHE will include clinics from top clinicians including Kelli Paulson Crist and Cody Harrison, Shop Til You Drop vendors, Stallion Showcase, Breed Avenue, Ranch Rodeo, Wild Pony Races, Trick Riders, Colt Starting Challenge USA, Kids Korral, and more. The highlight this year is a professional show from Las Vegas with gladiators, sword fights, chariots, fire juggling, aerial acrobatics, Roman riding, and a little bit of comedy thrown in to make this a fun show for the whole family. Visit our website for more information.

 

Fee: $12.50 per day


Location:   James Kjerstad Event Center
Map:   915 Centre Street (Central States Fairgrounds), Rapid City, SD 57701
Email:   Info@blackhillshorseexpo.com
Website:   http://www.blackhillshorseexpo.com

All Dates:
