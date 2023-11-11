Share |

Black Hills Meat Fest

Nov 11, 2023 - Nov 12, 2023

This is a super fun high energy fundraiser. We literally have a ton of meat that can be won. Roasts, burgers, bacon, turkey, lamb, and more! Games start at 5 pm. Food and beverages will be available. All the proceeds stay in South Dakota and allow Shrine Patients attend Kids Camps, swimming lessons, and equine therapy.


Location:   The Box
Map:   631 Watiki Way, Box Elder, SD 57709
Phone:   6053093900
Email:   NajaKidsCamp@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/BlackHillsMeatFest

All Dates:
Win Meat and support local Shrine Patients.

