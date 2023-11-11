Black Hills Meat Fest
Nov 11, 2023 - Nov 12, 2023
This is a super fun high energy fundraiser. We literally have a ton of meat that can be won. Roasts, burgers, bacon, turkey, lamb, and more! Games start at 5 pm. Food and beverages will be available. All the proceeds stay in South Dakota and allow Shrine Patients attend Kids Camps, swimming lessons, and equine therapy.
|Location:
|The Box
|Map:
|631 Watiki Way, Box Elder, SD 57709
|Phone:
|6053093900
|Email:
|NajaKidsCamp@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/BlackHillsMeatFest
All Dates:
Nov 11, 2023 - Nov 12, 2023
Win Meat and support local Shrine Patients.
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.