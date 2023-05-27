Share |

Black Hills Motorcycle Show

May 27, 2023 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Deadwood Custom Cycles has reincarnated the Black Hills Motorcycle Show and is hosting it in historic Deadwood, South Dakota.  The 2023 BHMS has a new venue, updated contest format, cash & prizes, fresh entertainment, and exciting vendors all coming together to make it the premiere motorcycle show in the Midwest!

This one-day, annual family friendly event starts at noon and features a motorcycle show & contest with cash and prizes, celebrity judges, vendor booths, photo ops, kids activities, and live music. You can also cast your vote for your favorite  custom bike. $1000 cash prize goes to best in show! Food, beverages, and gaming available on-site. Lodging and parking subject to availability.


Location:   Deadwood Mountain Grand
Map:   1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-391-7790
Email:   blackhillsmotorcycleshow@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.blackhillsmotorcycleshow.com

