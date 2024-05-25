Black Hills Motorcycle Show - Deadwood

May 25, 2024

Deadwood Custom Cycles has reincarnated the Black Hills Motorcycle Show and is hosting it in historic Deadwood, South Dakota.

This one-day, annual family friendly event starts at noon and features a motorcycle show & contest with cash and prizes, celebrity judges, vendor booths, photo ops, kids activities, and live music. You can also cast your vote for your favorite custom bike. $1000 cash prize goes to best in show! Food, beverages, and gaming available on-site. Lodging and parking subject to availability.