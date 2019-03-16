Share |

Black Hills Motorcycle Show - Rapid City

Mar 16, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019

The region's finest customs, classics, antiques, metrics and show bikes. Price for adults is $7.00. Children twelve and under are free if accompanied by an adult.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-391-7790
Email:   blackhillsmotorcycleshow@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.blackhillsmotorcycleshow.com

