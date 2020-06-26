Share |

Black Hills Mountain Festival - Rapid City

Jun 26, 2020 - Jun 27, 2020

Mountain bike and trail race, vendors, outdoor recreation, kids’ events, live music, food vendors and beer.


Location:   Founders Park
Map:   1510 West Omaha Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4168
Website:   http://www.bhmtfest.com

Mountain bike and trail race, family rides, and food vendors.

