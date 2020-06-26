Black Hills Mountain Festival - Rapid City
Jun 26, 2020 - Jun 27, 2020
Mountain bike and trail race, vendors, outdoor recreation, kids’ events, live music, food vendors and beer.
|Location:
|Founders Park
|Map:
|1510 West Omaha Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4168
|Website:
|http://www.bhmtfest.com
All Dates:
Jun 26, 2020 - Jun 27, 2020
Mountain bike and trail race, family rides, and food vendors.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.